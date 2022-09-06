Ola Marian Allison Williams passed this life on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 85, surrounded by her family-Roy and Joyce Loudermilk and Susie Crowell. Mrs. Williams was born in Tullahoma to the late George and Lela Brixey Allison. Jesus saved Ola at the close of Bible School in 1949 at First Baptist Church in Manchester. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma since 1961. Mrs. Williams did volunteer work at the hospital and Contact Lifeline, and she held several jobs throughout her life including Western Sizzlin, Smith Steel Erectors, Otey Memorial Church, Sears-Roebuck, and Fulks Concrete until her retirement in May of 2014. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Roy Williams. Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.