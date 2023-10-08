October 8-14, 2023 is National Fire Prevention Week

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention™,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

Manchester Fire Department’s, Captain Casey Wright, suggests that groups request training from MFD on how to use fire extinguishers:

The non-emergency number for the Manchester Fire Department is (931) 728-2999.