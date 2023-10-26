October 28th is National First Responders Day

On October 28, you’ll have the chance to show your appreciation for first responders with National First Responders Day. This day was created in 2017 to recognize the incredible courage and selflessness of these individuals who put their lives on the line every single day. From firefighters and police officers, to dispatchers and emergency medical technicians – this holiday is all about honoring those brave men and women who help keep us safe.

Consider writing a heartfelt note of thanks to your local first responders. Whether it is the fire department, police, or EMS, they all deserve a little appreciation.

Donate money or supplies to your community first responders. Local foundations and charities often accept donations on behalf of first responders.

Look for ways to volunteer with your local first responders. This could involve helping out with administrative tasks or providing assistance during an emergency situation.

Help spread awareness about the important work that first responders do by sharing stories and information on social media or with your friends and family.

National First Responders Day honors the brave men and women who make it their mission to serve and protect us in our times of need. It’s a time to recognize and express gratitude for all that they do for our communities, from responding to emergency situations to providing medical assistance and more.

Thank you to First Responders from all of us here at Thunder Radio.