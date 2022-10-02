Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

October 11th deadline to register to vote in November 8 election

Published

According to state election statistics from November 2018, more than 4 million Tennesseans currently are registered to vote. (Annap/Adobe Stock)

Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the November 8 federal and state elections must register or update their voter registration before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

“With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. In Coffee County, the election commission is located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Absentee ballot request deadline is Nov. 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022