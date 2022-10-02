October 11th deadline to register to vote in November 8 election

Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the November 8 federal and state elections must register or update their voter registration before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

“With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. In Coffee County, the election commission is located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Absentee ballot request deadline is Nov. 1.