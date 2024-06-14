Mrs. Ocil Lee Philpott, age 87, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Manchester.

Mrs. Philpott was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Verlon Floyd and Lucy Duke Floyd. She was married for 70 years and 10 months to her one and only, Max. Mrs. Philpott was a loving mother of 3 boys, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She spent a lifetime dedicated to her church, her family and her friends with a desire to treat everyone she met with a wonderful smile. She enjoyed Sunday dinners, traveling, sunny beaches, lake life with family and visiting with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She does and will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Les and Dwight Floyd and a sister, Helen Floyd Tucker.

Mrs. Philpott is survived by her loving husband, Max Philpott; sons, Jeffrey (Viria) Philpott, Larry (Tina) Philpott, and Darin (Shelba) Philpott; sister, LaVergne Fults; grandchildren, Christopher Claiborne, Jenna (Jim) White, Forrest (Kaysie) Philpott, Jessie (Aaron) Frederick; great grandchildren, Ellis White, Wiley White, Aleia Frederick, Abram Frederick (on the way).

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2024, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philpott family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com