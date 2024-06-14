Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Ocil Lee Philpott

Published

Mrs. Ocil Lee Philpott, age 87, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Manchester.

Mrs. Philpott was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Verlon Floyd and Lucy Duke Floyd. She was married for 70 years and 10 months to her one and only, Max. Mrs. Philpott was a loving mother of 3 boys, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She spent a lifetime dedicated to her church, her family and her friends with a desire to treat everyone she met with a wonderful smile. She enjoyed Sunday dinners, traveling, sunny beaches, lake life with family and visiting with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She does and will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Les and Dwight Floyd and a sister, Helen Floyd Tucker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Philpott is survived by her loving husband, Max Philpott; sons, Jeffrey (Viria) Philpott, Larry (Tina) Philpott, and Darin (Shelba) Philpott; sister, LaVergne Fults; grandchildren, Christopher Claiborne, Jenna (Jim) White, Forrest (Kaysie) Philpott, Jessie (Aaron) Frederick; great grandchildren, Ellis White, Wiley White, Aleia Frederick, Abram Frederick (on the way).

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2024, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philpott family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023