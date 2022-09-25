North Coffee Elementary staff and students celebrate ‘Reward School’ status

North Coffee Elementary on Friday celebrated its reward school status with all the students, faculty, and staff.

Everyone in the school was given a sweet treat to enjoy. Principal Dr. Adam Clark explained this great recognition earned by the school and acknowledged by the state of Tennessee.

Students all enjoyed a confetti toss celebration to cheer for the school’s success.

While celebrating, North Coffee also took a moment to highlight its county level k-2 Teacher of the Year Cindy Gilliam and 5-time Manchester’s Finest Principal honoree Dr. Adam Clark.