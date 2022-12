Norman Jean Remillard, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence, at the age of 76. No services are scheduled at this time.

Norman was the son of Charles Nelson Remillard and Edna Mae Latimar Remillard. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Dougie Remillard.

He is survived by his twin sister, Norma Flint of Manchester and niece, Tammy Bolduc of Manchester.