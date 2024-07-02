Connect with us

NORMAN HAROLD MOON

Published

NORMAN HAROLD MOON, age 81, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at NHC Tullahoma following a brief illness.  Mr. Moon was born in Coalmont, Tenn., to the late Robert Walter Moon, Jr.  and Ollie Ella McWain Moon on June 26, 1943.  He was employed most of his life in the residential construction and painting profession.  Mr. Moon was a member of the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. He served his Church as a Deacon for over 50 years, he also served for many years as the Church Secretary.  His favorite hobby was woodworking.  He would do anything for anyone that needed help.  He loved playing pranks on his friends and family.  He will be remembered as a devout Christian man that loved his Lord, his family and his Church family. 

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison Leigh Frazier.  He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Loretta Moon, children; Wanda Ramos, Steve (Christina) Moon, Tammie (Colby) Donaldson, Patricia (Jerry) Powell, Randall Smith all of Tullahoma and Jon (Flora) Hutton of Guatemala.  9-Grandchildren and 16-Great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Moon will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Friday evening, July 5, 2024, at the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. 

Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, at the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma with Pastor Carroll Taylor and Sister Sharon Taylor officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tenn.

