Norman Dee Sissom, age 95, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home on July 2, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1928, in Bradyville, TN, to Dallas and Carrie Sissom who preceded him in death along with his wife, Lois Armstrong Sissom; a sister, Charlotte Wright; and brother-in-laws, Pete Wright, Alva Duffield, and Tom Cox.

Norman grew up in the Hollow Springs community and graduated from Cannon County High School. In 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Loisgene Armstrong, to whom he was married for almost 71 years. He began his career at Union Carbide in Paducah, KY, where he attended a technological school to receive atomic power training. In 1954, he landed a job at the Arnold Engineering Development Center near Manchester, TN from where he retired in 1994. In Manchester, he was an active member of the Southside and Red Hill Church of Christ congregations until he and Lois moved to Lebanon, TN in 2013. Since then, he had been a member of the Adams Avenue Church of Christ.

As a hobby, Norman had a lifelong passion for cars and was known for his ability to diagnose and repair them. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, dealing in Aladdin lamps, and spending time with family and friends. Words cannot express what he has meant to us all and how sorely he will be missed.

He is survived by sons Norman D. (Marilyn) Sissom Jr. and Lyle (Lisa) Sissom; daughter, Ramona (Dr. Johnnie) Crutcher; grandchildren, Brian (Jeni) Sissom, Eric Sissom, Dr. Sam (Dr. Julie) Crutcher, Holly (Ben) Holton; great grandchildren, Anna and Andrew Crutcher, Madeline and Aly Holton; sisters, Lavada Duffield, Wyoma Cox, Cenna (Winford) Smith; brother, Roy (Wanda) Sissom; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Bill Robertson, Dr. Sam Crutcher, the medical staff at Family Medical Associates, at Vanderbilt, and Amedisys Hospice. They also express their gratitude to his loving caregivers, Gladys Crawford, Veronica King, Holly Holton, Stephanie Tate, and Tyree Taylor.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sissom family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com