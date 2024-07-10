Norma S. Moore, age 94, of Manchester went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, July 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 17, 1930, in Pilot Oak, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Ila (Dallas) Cavender. In addition to her parents, Norma is also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Will Edd Moore; and siblings, Virgil Cavender, Marie Allison, Nelle Madrey, Clifton Cavender, Lucille Flood, and Lil Guy Cavender.

In her younger years, Norma taught Sunday School and worked in correspondence at East Main Street Church of Christ. She also worked for Jersey Gold Dairy and the City of Manchester Water Department from which she retired. Later in life, she received Meals on Wheels and was very moved by the compassion of the care givers. For over thirty-five years, she was a member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. Norma was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Shelton and husband Peter; daughter, Vanna McIntosh and husband John; grandchildren, John Luke Shelton and wife Danielle, Zachary Usher Shelton and wife Ashley, Joseph Hardin Shelton and wife Brittany, and Emily Kate Hayes and husband Michael; great grandchildren, Owen Shelton, Maddux Shelton, Evelyn Shelton, Emma Shelton, Faith Shelton, Landon Shelton, Bennett Shelton, Josie Shelton, Hunter Hayes, Hudson Hayes, and Carina Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. A celebration of life service will be held later in the fall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SCHERA (Meals on Wheels) P.O. Box 638, Fayetteville, TN 37334; Compassus Hospice, Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Forest Mill Church of Christ, 3388 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Norma S. Moore.