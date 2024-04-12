Norma Pearsall McKenzie passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024. She was the only child of Carl W. Pearsall and Margie M. Johnson Pearsall of McMinnville, who preceded her in death.

Norma graduated from Tullahoma High School, where she was a majorette with the Marching Band. Norma was a Christian and attended the Church of Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Norma had four children: Michael S. (Debbie) McKenzie, of Tullahoma; Scott C. (Brenda) McKenzie of Lenoir City; Dana M McKenzie-Conley of Columbia and Kevin M. McKenzie of Clarksville. In addition, Norma had four grandchildren: Jay D McKenzie of Clarksville; Ryan J. (Lindsey) of San Francisco; Sean R. (Sarah) Conley of Portland, OR and Carlyn M. McKenzie (Jackson) Conley Rhudy of Johnson City.

Norma was fortunate to have an angel, Andret Dinon living next door, who was always just a phone call away. In addition, a special friend and family member, Dick Conley, stood by her side until the end.

Norma began working outside the home when her first born entered college. Initially, Norma worked for a pharmacist. Later, Norma was employed by WISCO Envelope. She worked in the office there for 20+ years. After retiring from WISCO, Norma volunteered for Hospice Compassus on Wednesday mornings, answering the phones, so they could hold weekly staff meetings.

Norma had a passion for antiques, clothes, jewelry and music. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren.

Norma was a very classy, well-dressed lady. She had a beautiful complexion and beautiful grey hair. Norma was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a distinguished, infectious laugh that could be heard wherever she went.

Norma was a very loving, wonderful and devoted mother who sacrificed everything for her children.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN, 37388 in memory of Norma McKenzie.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.