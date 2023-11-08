Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Norma Jean Harrell

Published

Mrs. Norma Jean Harrell, fondly known as “Mrs. Jean” by family and friends, was born on October 29, 1937, to the late General Joe and Grace Marie Layne Harrell, in Alto, TN. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bible Church in Manchester. Mrs. Jean was a God-fearing Christian woman in the Pentecostal faith for over 50 years. She loved cooking, working in her flower beds, sitting on her front porch, and going to Cracker Barrell every day for lunch; but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her feline friend, “Scaredy Cat”.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jean is preceded in death by her brothers, Owen, Adolphis, and her twin, Parker Henley; sisters, Elwanda Sain, and Mary Sue Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jesse Harrell; children, Milton Harrell, Anna Fulton, and Rebecca Finney and her husband, Billy; grandchildren, Jennifer Knight (Jason), Jessica Wimley, Lindsay Harrell (Nate Rowe), Savannah Harrell, and Bradley Finney; great grandchildren, Zachary Wimley, Amara Todd, Gracie Knight, Brayden Finney, Aubrey, Ellie, and Jayden Wolfe; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and church family, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jean will be conducted on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Vernon Wagner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Jean passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 6 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023