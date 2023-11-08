Mrs. Norma Jean Harrell, fondly known as “Mrs. Jean” by family and friends, was born on October 29, 1937, to the late General Joe and Grace Marie Layne Harrell, in Alto, TN. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bible Church in Manchester. Mrs. Jean was a God-fearing Christian woman in the Pentecostal faith for over 50 years. She loved cooking, working in her flower beds, sitting on her front porch, and going to Cracker Barrell every day for lunch; but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her feline friend, “Scaredy Cat”.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jean is preceded in death by her brothers, Owen, Adolphis, and her twin, Parker Henley; sisters, Elwanda Sain, and Mary Sue Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jesse Harrell; children, Milton Harrell, Anna Fulton, and Rebecca Finney and her husband, Billy; grandchildren, Jennifer Knight (Jason), Jessica Wimley, Lindsay Harrell (Nate Rowe), Savannah Harrell, and Bradley Finney; great grandchildren, Zachary Wimley, Amara Todd, Gracie Knight, Brayden Finney, Aubrey, Ellie, and Jayden Wolfe; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and church family, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jean will be conducted on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Vernon Wagner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Jean passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 6 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell family.