Norma Faye Spry of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, November 23, 2026 at Bailey Manor – Fayetteville at the age of 85. Norma was born in Tullahoma to the late Fred and Lathel Foster Holt. During her life, she worked as an administrative assistant at Motlow State Community College, as well as the Tullahoma City Hall, and attended Marble Plains Baptist Church. Norma will be remembered by those who loved her as a fun lady who enjoyed a variety of activities throughout her life, but nothing more than being with her family. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Spry; one daughter, Michelle Spry; one brother, Jerry Holt; and three sisters, Laura Gray, Mary Holt, and Opal Motlow. She is survived by her daughter, Monique Johnston (Boo); her son, Jay Spry (Wendy), and four grandchildren, Jayson, Jada, and Jordyn Spry, and Mason Johnston. Visitation for Mrs. Spry will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2026 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.