Nina Kay Cravens, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN passed from this life Friday, November 27, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Cravens was born in Winchester, TN, to her late parents Clay Woodard Buckner and Rosetta Lindsey Buckner. She worked as a seamstress for VIAM for a time and was of the Baptist faith. In her free time, she loved to cook for people and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved being with her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Tyrone Elrod, Jr.; siblings, Buford Buckner, Donnie Buckner, Calvin Buckner, Wanda Lee Salisbury, Sandra Williams, Stella Gilliam, and Kathy Odare.

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Mrs. Cravens is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jeff Cravens; daughters, Angela Taylor and Tyanna Ringer (Glenn); brother, Jimmy Buckner (Joanie); grandchildren, Justin Blaylock (Brittney) and Riley Elrod; great grandchildren, Sutton Blaylock, Tucker Blaylock, Harper Blaylock, and Lyla Buhlozer; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2026, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cravens family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com