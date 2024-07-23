Mrs. Nina C. Slater, age 93, of Manchester, TN passed this life July 20, 2024. She was born December 27, 1930 in Rhea County, TN to the late Fred W. Crawley and Easter Crawley Thornburg. In addition to her parents, Nina is also preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Slater and sibling W. L. Crawley.

Nina was a loving wife, married to Norman for 74 years. Together they enjoyed raising their sons, attending their sporting events, working and harvesting their garden, traveling, camping, and attending University of Tennessee football games as well as watching the Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams. As a young girl, Nina attended Rhea County High School and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. She enjoyed southern cooking and baking tasty pies and cobblers. She loved her family dearly and served as the matriarch of the Slater family. She was a virtuous woman serving as a caretaker for family and friends through the majority of her retirement years. Nina was always available to lend an ear, offer sound advice and support in whatever way she could. Nina retired from Arnold Engineering Development Center as an Executive Administrative Assistant with 35+ years of service.

Nina is survived by sons, Archie Slater and Fred Slater (Peggy), grandchildren, Arch Slater Jr., Angie Slater Tomberlin (Brandon), Chris Slater (Amy), Michael Slater (Alison), and Meghan Slater Echols (Hayden); ten great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel with Pastor Danny Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.