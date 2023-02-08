Connect with us

‘Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe’ at Manchester Arts Center for two weekends

Photo Lilliana Johnson as Lenore, Carter Jernigan as Poe -- Photo by RMS Photography

The Teen Actors Guild invites you to come inside the fevered mind of Edgar Allan Poe as they present Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe, coming to the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning Friday, February 10. Check your heartbeat at the door for your favorite tales: “The Raven,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” It doesn’t have to be October for chills!

Kinda Baxter is the director, assisted by assistant director Gianna Afflerbaugh and producer Landon Spangler. The talented cast includes Aubrey Crosslin, Eliza Griffey, Carter Jernigan, Lilliana Johnson, David Lozoya, Hannah Ryan, Isabella Tyree, Jacey VanHooser, and Bread Warren.

Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe is sponsored by St. Andrews-Sewanee School, and runs February 10-12 and 17-19, Fridays and Saturdays at  7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St.

