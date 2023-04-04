Nicole Renee Prince passed this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the age of 38. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Nicole, a native of Quincy, IL, was the daughter of Stephen Prince and Monika Prince. She enjoyed being outdoors swimming or having cookouts. She also enjoyed watching her children play ball.

Nicole is survived by her parents, Stephen Prince and Monika Prince (Timothy Claxton); children, Cody Claxton, Tori Doss and Javyn and Jaynie Cram; brothers, Jason Prince (Shelby), Jeremy Prince and Bruce Prince; Sister, Amy Claxton and two grandchildren, Emery and Keith.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Lynchburg Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com. Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.