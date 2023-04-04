Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Nicole Renee Prince

Published

Nicole Renee Prince passed this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the age of 38. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Nicole, a native of Quincy, IL, was the daughter of Stephen Prince and Monika Prince. She enjoyed being outdoors swimming or having cookouts. She also enjoyed watching her children play ball.

Nicole is survived by her parents, Stephen Prince and Monika Prince (Timothy Claxton); children, Cody Claxton, Tori Doss and Javyn and Jaynie Cram; brothers, Jason Prince (Shelby), Jeremy Prince and Bruce Prince; Sister, Amy Claxton and two grandchildren, Emery and Keith.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Lynchburg Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com. Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023