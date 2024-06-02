New Manchester Water and Sewer Director voices concerns at recent meeting

Jeff Perry, Director for the Water and Sewer Department for the City of Manchester, at the May 24, 2024 Water and Sewer Commission Meeting, brought some of his concerns (about the City’s facilities) to the Commission.

Perry cited the UV disinfection system that the City uses should have a back-up or contingency plan in place. Perry said that algae grows in the water pipes and that if the UV method goes down, an additional method needs to be at the ready and that the matter needed to be looked at “with urgency”.

Perry also voiced concern about the wastewater plant:

When asked if the measure he cited would be covered under the proposed budget, Perry said, ” I don’t think we would have that in our routine budget. It’s an expensive operation when you get into rehabbing a plant.”