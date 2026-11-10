New traffic pattern emerges on Highway 55 in Manchester after bridge demolition

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is reminding drivers that a new traffic pattern will be implemented on SR 55 at Interstate 24 following last weekend’s bridge demolition activities over I-24 at Exit 111 in Coffee County.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, all SR 55 traffic was shifted onto the SR 55 North bridge. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on that structure while crews remove and replace the existing SR 55 South bridge.

Motorists traveling through the area should be aware that during this phase of construction, traffic will no longer operate in its previous configuration. Drivers should expect narrower travel lanes, reduced speeds, and temporary traffic control measures as work continues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This traffic shift represents the next major phase of the SR 55 bridge replacement project. While traffic will continue to move through the corridor, drivers should pay close attention to roadway signs and pavement markings as they adjust to the new pattern.

As part of the traffic shift:

Traffic in both directions on SR 55 will utilize the SR 55 North bridge.

One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction.

Exit 111A will close once the new traffic pattern is in place.

I-24 East traffic will now use Exit 111B to access SR 55; drivers are able to travel either northbound or southbound on SR 55 from that interchange ramp.

Traffic control devices and signage will direct motorists through the revised interchange configuration. The temporary traffic pattern will remain in place during construction of the new SR 55 South bridge.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.