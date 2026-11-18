A statewide education initiative is expanding into more Tennessee communities, including Coffee, Bedford, Franklin and Moore counties.

The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday that its STEMOVATE program has expanded from 22 counties during its first year to 82 counties this school year.

The program is expected to reach nearly 25,000 sixth-grade students across Tennessee, introducing hands-on lessons involving artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, engineering and environmental science.

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The initiative works through Tennessee 4-H and participating educators, providing classroom materials and lessons designed to introduce students to careers in science and technology.

Officials say the program could eventually expand to seventh and eighth graders.