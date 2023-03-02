New Report Shows Manchester Households Spend 33% of Income on Bills, Lower Than National Average

According to a recently released report by doxo, Americans spend a total of $3.87 trillion annually on household bills, with the average household spending $2,046 a month on the ten most essential bills. The report also revealed new information for Manchester, where households spend an average of $1,511 a month on the same ten bills.

However, the report also found that Manchester households spend only 33% of their income on these bills, which is lower than the national average. The average household expenses in Manchester are 35.5% lower than the national average and 21.9% lower than the state average.

The data collected by doxo covers 4000 cities across the United States, providing insights into how much Americans are spending on their bills each month. The report breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more.

While Manchester is ranked as the 67th most expensive city in Tennessee for household bills, the report shows that the city’s residents are spending less on bills than their counterparts in other parts of the state and the country.