Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Manchester water director wants to give Assistant $19,000 raise

Published

At the May 16, 2024 Special called Water and Sewer Commission Meeting, new Manchester Water and Sewer Department Director Jeff Perry told the Commission that he wanted his Assistant Director, Kevin Raney to be earning “around $85,000 a year”. Raney stated that is currently earning “about $66,000”.

While the Commission was discussing whether Raney had been paid full Director’s pay while he was serving as interim Director (between former Directors Brian Pennington and Philip Miller and Jeff Perry), Director Perry cited Raney’s qualifications and skill level and urged the Commission to address the pay level.

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard said that pay discrepancies were concerning, citing lower pay for other assistant directors. Howard added this:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vice Mayor Mark Messick (in an exchange with Mr. Perry) also addressed pay discrepancy issues in the city. Messick implied that it would not go over well with other departments, to which Perry countered that other departments “weren’t treating the drinking water.” Here is some of that exchange:

The commission suggested to Mr. Perry to put Mr. Raney’s pay raise into the Water and Sewer Department budget so that the Board of Mayor and Alderman would not have to vote on the pay raise and would simply approve the entire budget.

You can hear the full discussion on this topic by tuning in to “Connecting Coffee County” at 3PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The Water and sewer Commission is made up of the following individuals:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vice Mayor Mark Messick, Nelson Watson, Terrence Hillsman, Michael Anderson, Nelson Watson and Gary Hunt.

May 16, 2024 Water and Sewer Commission meeting

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023