New Manchester water director wants to give Assistant $19,000 raise

At the May 16, 2024 Special called Water and Sewer Commission Meeting, new Manchester Water and Sewer Department Director Jeff Perry told the Commission that he wanted his Assistant Director, Kevin Raney to be earning “around $85,000 a year”. Raney stated that is currently earning “about $66,000”.

While the Commission was discussing whether Raney had been paid full Director’s pay while he was serving as interim Director (between former Directors Brian Pennington and Philip Miller and Jeff Perry), Director Perry cited Raney’s qualifications and skill level and urged the Commission to address the pay level.

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard said that pay discrepancies were concerning, citing lower pay for other assistant directors. Howard added this:

Vice Mayor Mark Messick (in an exchange with Mr. Perry) also addressed pay discrepancy issues in the city. Messick implied that it would not go over well with other departments, to which Perry countered that other departments “weren’t treating the drinking water.” Here is some of that exchange:

The commission suggested to Mr. Perry to put Mr. Raney’s pay raise into the Water and Sewer Department budget so that the Board of Mayor and Alderman would not have to vote on the pay raise and would simply approve the entire budget.

You can hear the full discussion on this topic by tuning in to “Connecting Coffee County” at 3PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The Water and sewer Commission is made up of the following individuals:

