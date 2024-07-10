New Grant Fund Opportunity from the Tennessee Historical Commission 

The Tennessee Historical Commission, State Historic Preservation Office, is now accepting grant applications for historic preservation projects. State grant funds are made available through the Historic Property / Land Acquisition Fund (HPLAF) Grant, TCA § 4-11-113. The Tennessee Historical Commission is authorized to use the fund to help restore historic properties in our state that have a demonstrated public benefit. Grants are competitive and can be used for Historic Restoration/Rehabilitation Projects for National Register of Historic Places listed resources.

Applications will be accepted July 1, 2024 through August 31, 2024. For more information, please contact Dan Brown, Historic Sites Program Director, or Bobby Cooley, Historic Sites Program Coordinator.

To apply click here