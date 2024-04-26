New dance coach hired at Coffee County Central

Coffee County Central High School has announced the hiring of a new head coach for the school’s dance team – Sherry Burnett.
Burnett comes to CHS with 7 years of high school coaching experience and 8 years of classroom experience in Warren County.
“We are excited for an opportunity to have Mrs. Burnett come our way,” said CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello. “We will definitely miss coach Ashlyn Lee, but truly believe that our new coach will make a significant impact on our team right away.”
Mrs. Burnett plans to meet with parents and dancers soon and tryouts will be conducted shortly after. Tryout times are not yet available.