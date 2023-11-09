New Collection Highlights Tennessee’s New Education Funding Formula

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is releasing a new collection of materials about the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) funding formula.

TISA is the state’s new K-12 funding formula. As of the 2023-24 school year, Tennessee public school districts receive funding through TISA.



Four items in the Comptroller’s new TISA Collection are now available:

An interactive dashboard provides an overview of how each component is calculated. Data can be filtered by selecting a school district from the drop-down menu.

The TISA flowchart outlines the TISA formula, showing a breakdown of how each component relates to the others.

The TISA glossary includes the most common TISA terms with a short explanation for each entry.

A list of small and/or sparse districts – TISA provides weighted funding for districts that are classified as small and/or sparse. This list shows the small and sparse status for each school district in Tennessee.

New items in the Comptroller’s TISA Collection will be released in the coming weeks, including a video tutorial explaining how each TISA component is calculated.

To view the TISA collection, please visit the Comptroller’s website at:

https://comptroller.tn.gov/content/cot/office-functions/research-and-education-accountability.html