News

New Coffee County Property Assessor voted into office; other races decided

Published

Elissa Keele Fletcher will be the new Coffee County Property Assessor as decided by the voters of Coffee County in the March 5, 2024 Primary. With the current Property Assessor (Beverly Robertson) not seeking re-election, three candidates ran for the seat. William Huel Goldston received 1240 votes, Jenna Amacher received 1300 votes and Elissa Keele Fletcher won the race with 3,196 votes.

Fletcher had this to say about her win:

In a three-way contested race for Coffee County School Board Seat 1, Districts 1, 3, 4, incumbent (and Board Chairman) Dr. Gary Nester received 533 votes, Sherie Petty received 436 votes and winner of the race, Holly Matthews received 656 votes.

The passing last year of Coffee County Commissioner Seat 2- Claude Morse left a vacancy for his seat. This race was three-way as well. Benton Brown received 103 votes, Lee Sullivan received 140 votes and Roger Chambers won the seat with 221 votes.

See complete results here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jYMEx70BodNEYk6CtUcEC5sUHiM-tf8TXKbyfuf6OTY/edit#gid=0

