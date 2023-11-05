New Coffee County Health Department Building Progress Stalled by Tullahoma City Codes

In a November 2nd Coffee County Capital outlay Committee Meeting, attended by Coffee County Commissioners, Dennis Hunt (Chair), Jimmy Hollandsworth, Frank Watkins, Tina Reed and Tim Brown, and Maintenance Director for Coffee County, Rick Sushi, it was revealed that building site work for the new Coffee County Health Department in Tullahoma was stalled.

Chairman of the Committee, Dennis Hunt referenced an official email that Tullahoma City Codes Department had sent to the Coffee County Codes, Cindy Roper, stating that the property clearing had not been compliant with City permitting.

Commissioners Hollandsworth, Hunt and Maintenance Director, Rick Sushi stated the following:

The Committee voted unanimously to send the matter to Coffee County Attorney, Ed North for review.