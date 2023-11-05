Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Coffee County Health Department Building Progress Stalled by Tullahoma City Codes

Published

In a November 2nd Coffee County Capital outlay Committee Meeting, attended by Coffee County Commissioners, Dennis Hunt (Chair), Jimmy Hollandsworth, Frank Watkins, Tina Reed and Tim Brown, and Maintenance Director for Coffee County, Rick Sushi, it was revealed that building site work for the new Coffee County Health Department in Tullahoma was stalled.

Chairman of the Committee, Dennis Hunt referenced an official email that Tullahoma City Codes Department had sent to the Coffee County Codes, Cindy Roper, stating that the property clearing had not been compliant with City permitting.

Commissioners Hollandsworth, Hunt and Maintenance Director, Rick Sushi stated the following:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Committee voted unanimously to send the matter to Coffee County Attorney, Ed North for review.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023