News

New Coffee County Animal Control building groundbreaking ceremony held

Published

Thursday, December 7, 2023 the official groundbreaking ceremony for the New Coffee County Animal Control building was held.

Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny was joined by Coffee County Commissioners Dennis Hunt, Jimmy Hollandsworth and Frank Watkins, Sally Berryman, Hazel Fanin, and Debbie Burns with the Coffee County Humane Society, Mr. and Mrs. Rice (benefactors that donated the land for the building), and Director of Coffee County Animal Control, Craig Boyd.

The new Coffee County Animal Control building will be located at 3292 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.

Hear Coffee county Mayor Judd Matheny explaining the new Animal Control here:

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny took Thunder Radio on a site tour in November. See the video here: https://vimeo.com/882635710?share=copy

