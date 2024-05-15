Connect with us

News

Nettles elected unanimously as Chairman Pro Tempore

Published

At the May 14, 2024 full Coffee County Commission Meeting, the agenda listed nominating and electing a candidate for the Chairman Pro Tempore position.

Commissioner Tim Morris nominated Commissioner Laura Nettles. No other nominations were made and the Commission then voted to cease nominations.

Before the vote was held, two Commissioners chose to speak about the vote. Commissioner Terry Hershman had this to say:

While Commissioner Joseph Hodge said this:

With no response to the question posed by Commissioner Hodge, the body moved to the vote.

Commissioner Nettles abstained from the Chairman Pro Tempore vote. Nettles was voted in unanimously as Chairman Pro Tempore.

The Chairman Pro Tempore is designated to step in for the Coffee County Mayor, should the Mayor be unable to perform duties. Dennis Hunt, interim Mayor of Coffee County was the Chairman Pro Tempore as elected by the Coffee County Commission. As he has assumed the role of Interim Mayor, a new Chairman Pro Tempore needed to be selected.

