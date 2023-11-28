Mrs. Nellie Theona Buckner, age 85, passed from this life Monday, November 27, 2023, in Tullahoma, TN.

Mrs. Buckner was born in the Valley Home Community of Grundy Co. to her late parents Alfred Alexander Rogers and Lois Cox Rogers. She worked for Batesville Casket Co. for a period of time before becoming a homemaker. She attended Chapman’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Pelham, TN. Mrs. Buckner enjoyed playing rook, cooking, going to yard sales, and was a jokester. She enjoyed spending time with family and was always a giving person. Mrs. Buckner was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Billy Buckner; siblings, Phillip Rogers and Boyd Rogers.

Mrs. Buckner is survived by sons, Terry (Lisa) Wilson and Trent (Tammy) Buckner; brother, Jimmy (Connie) Rogers; sisters, Dean Winton, Melva Meeks, and Rita (Larry) Northcutt; grandchildren, Daniel (Tabitha) Buckner, Jonathan Buckner, Brittany Wilson, Jennifer Webb, Jamie (Alex) Eskew, and Jordan Allen; great grandchildren, Kenya, Brody, Billy, Briar, Ellie, and Avery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Duke officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of NHC Tullahoma and Hospice Compassus for their love and care during this difficult time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buckner family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com