Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Neighbor Charged with Homicide of Cannon County Silver Alert Subject

Published

Press Release

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the disappearance of a Cannon County woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert in March has resulted in the arrest of the woman’s neighbor, who had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list this weekend.

On March 3rd, 58-year-old Laura Beth Powers was reported missing to the Woodbury Police Department. She was last seen at her West Adams Street home on February 23rd. A Silver Alert was issued for her on March 5th. On March 6th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating the disappearance of Laura Powers as a criminal matter. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Powers’ neighbor David McCormick as the individual responsible for her disappearance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On July 1st, David Allen McCormick (DOB 09/29/1968) was placed on the TBI Most Wanted list. Later that night, he was located, arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.  He was booked into the Cannon County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023