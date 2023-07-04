Neighbor Charged with Homicide of Cannon County Silver Alert Subject

Press Release

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the disappearance of a Cannon County woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert in March has resulted in the arrest of the woman’s neighbor, who had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list this weekend.

On March 3rd, 58-year-old Laura Beth Powers was reported missing to the Woodbury Police Department. She was last seen at her West Adams Street home on February 23rd. A Silver Alert was issued for her on March 5th. On March 6th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating the disappearance of Laura Powers as a criminal matter. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Powers’ neighbor David McCormick as the individual responsible for her disappearance.

On July 1st, David Allen McCormick (DOB 09/29/1968) was placed on the TBI Most Wanted list. Later that night, he was located, arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Cannon County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.