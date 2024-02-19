National Weather Service to host FREE Severe Weather Awareness Day

Severe Weather Awareness Day is a free event open to weather enthusiasts of all ages. The event is hosted by the National weather Service in Nashville at

Trevecca Nazarene University, Boone Business Center, 333 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, TN 37210.

The event is to encourage severe weather safety and preparation as we head into our peak severe weather season.

The National Weather Service promises a fun-filled day of learning about severe weather & preparedness and boasts your favorite tv meteorologists. And James Spann is the keynote speaker.

Severe Weather Awareness Day on February 24, 2024, 9AM-4PM.

To register for this event or to find more information, click the link below: https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swad2024?fbclid=IwAR1gdBer5LizoYejl7YABIty_93JXut0dh6LuI24ugdx0jjyM7LPDSTsGxo