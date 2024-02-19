Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

National Weather Service to host FREE Severe Weather Awareness Day

Published

Severe Weather Awareness Day is a free event open to weather enthusiasts of all ages. The event is hosted by the National weather Service in Nashville at

Trevecca Nazarene University, Boone Business Center, 333 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, TN 37210.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event is to encourage severe weather safety and preparation as we head into our peak severe weather season.

The National Weather Service promises a fun-filled day of learning about severe weather & preparedness and boasts your favorite tv meteorologists. And James Spann is the keynote speaker.

Severe Weather Awareness Day on February 24, 2024, 9AM-4PM.

To register for this event or to find more information, click the link below: https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swad2024?fbclid=IwAR1gdBer5LizoYejl7YABIty_93JXut0dh6LuI24ugdx0jjyM7LPDSTsGxo

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023