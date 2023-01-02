Connect with us

National Weather Service places Middle Tennessee under slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather Tuesday

All of Middle Tennessee has been placed under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. -- graphic from National Weather Service.

The unseasonably warm temperatures have been pleasant for everyone to enjoy across the midstate the past couple of days. But that will end with a round of potential severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Tennessee and most of Northern Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia under a slight risk of severe weather for Tuesday (level 2 of 5). The Central and Southern portions of Alabama are looking at enhanced risk for severe weather.

Multiple waves of severe weather can be expected, according to forecasters. One round of severe weather is possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with more rounds possible beginning later Tuesday morning through the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 miles per hour and tornadoes are the main threats with this particular storm system, according to NWS. Localized flooding is also possible.

Now is the time to review your severe weather plans for your home and workplace.

As always, keep radio’s tuned into local station WMSR Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or on the Manchester Go app for severe weather coverage if the situation warrants it. You can also receive severe weather warnings to your phone with the Manchester Go Smartphone app.

Following storms on Tuesday, temperatures will fall back below freezing by Thursday night.

