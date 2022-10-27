Connect with us

National Take Back Day is this Saturday

The DEA national prescription drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The collection site in Coffee County is the Walmart at 2111 North Jackson St. in Tullahoma

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.

For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.

