Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

National Hunting and Fishing Day is September 24

Published

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.

“We welcome all Tennesseans to go outdoors and experience the joys of hunting and fishing,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We offer a wide variety of educational events for beginners interested in trying out a new activity, and we are proud of all our experienced hunters and anglers who contribute to conservation and wildlife management with the purchase of their licenses.” 

NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that includes firearms, ammunition, and fishing gear. These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and across the nation.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022