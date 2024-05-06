Connect with us

National Day of Prayer held in Coffee County

Published

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the United States Congress and held on the first Thursday of May, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

In Coffee County folks gathered on the Courthouse Lawn from 11:30AM-12:30PM.

Master of Ceremonies. Pastor Stephen Lee from Manchester First United Methodist Church greeted gatherers with this:

Seth Mesaros (also from Manchester First United Methodist Church) Sang “The Lord’s Prayer”:

Carla Childs and Debra Worthington
Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni
Former Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell

