Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group Meeting (NAMI)

Published


NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI of Coffee County wants to invite the public to their monthly support group meetings, the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Thursday, September 7 at 6:30PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Jackson in Manchester (by Food Lion.)

Find out more information about NAMI of Coffee County by tuning into Thunder Radio’s newest radio program, Connecting Coffee County, Thursday, September 7th at 3 PM. Brenda Herschberger, a NAMI support group facilitator, will be our interview guest and talks about NAMI in depth during the show. Brenda had this to say about the upcoming meeting:

Learn more about NAMI by visiting their website here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://www.nami.org/Home

Brenda Herschberger (right) with Tiffany Clutter, of Thunder Radio’s new show, “Connecting Coffee County”.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023