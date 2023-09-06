National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group Meeting (NAMI)



NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI of Coffee County wants to invite the public to their monthly support group meetings, the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Thursday, September 7 at 6:30PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Jackson in Manchester (by Food Lion.)

Find out more information about NAMI of Coffee County by tuning into Thunder Radio’s newest radio program, Connecting Coffee County, Thursday, September 7th at 3 PM. Brenda Herschberger, a NAMI support group facilitator, will be our interview guest and talks about NAMI in depth during the show. Brenda had this to say about the upcoming meeting:

Learn more about NAMI by visiting their website here:

