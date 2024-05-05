National Aerospace Solutions, LLC Announces Layoffs, Coffee County impacted

In a news story by our friends at WGNS in Murfreesboro: National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) has issued a dislocation notification, signaling a significant workforce reduction in Middle Tennessee. The company, located at 100 Kindel Dr., Arnold Air Force Base, Tullahoma, TN, 37389, filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, citing a permanent layoff effective June 30, 2024.

Approximately 1,700 Tennessee employees will be affected by this decision, amplifying concerns within the local community. While NAS expressed optimism about many employees being offered positions with the successor contractor, uncertainties loom over the fate of the incumbent workforce.

The affected employees, represented by a collective bargaining agreement, do not possess bumping rights, adding to the complexity of the situation. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on April 30, 2024, triggering swift action from the Southern Middle rapid response team, overseen by the South Central TN Development District.

The Southern Middle Local Workforce Development Board is tasked with overseeing continued follow-up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services, ensuring affected employees receive necessary support during this transition period.

Thank you to WGNS Radio for their help with this story.