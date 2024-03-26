Connect with us

National Aerospace Solutions Celebrates 2023 Salute to Excellence Award Winners

Team members with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS), the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) contractor, were recognized as a part of the NAS Salute to Excellence Annual Awards ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base earlier this month. Award categories included: Craftsman Journeyman of the Year, Craft Supervisor/ Superintendent of the Year, Customer Service Excellence Award, Design Analysis Engineer of the Year, Engineer of the Year, Innovation Award, Mentor of the Year, Operations and Maintenance Support Professional of the Year, Operations Support Engineer of the Year, Project Leader of the Year, Quality Award, Safety Award, Science and Technology Professional Award, and Security Award.

Employees were nominated based upon their superior performance and support in areas of company core values and for technical excellence.

General Manager Wayne Monteith and Deputy General Managers Jeff Henderson and Jon Ragan presented awards to the distinguished team members recognized for their outstanding work. They expressed how honored they were to be a part of a team with such incredible team members who contribute to fulfilling work which protects the national defense.

National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, is the team selected by the U.S. Air Force to conduct TOS activities at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., the Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel 9 at White Oak, Maryland, and the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex at Mountain View, California. NAS is comprised of Bechtel and Sierra Lobo Inc; and teaming subcontractors include nLogic Inc. and Chugach Federal Solutions Inc.

(Awards were given by National Aerospace Solutions, LLC and do not reflect any stance, opinion, or determination made by the U.S. Air Force.)

Timothy Archey accepts the Craftsman Journeyman of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Timothy Archey and Base Operations Director Ronnie Skipworth
William Tucker accepts the Craft Supervisor/Superintendent of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith, William Tucker and Mission Execution Director Roy Thompson.
Carie Kilgore accepts the Customer Service Excellence of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Carie Kilgore and Business Operations Director Lynn Pippitt.
Samantha Hasty accepts the Engineer of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith, Samantha Hasty and Mission Execution Director Roy Thompson.
Charles “Derek” Ray accepts the Mentor of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Derek Ray and Business Operations Director Lynn Pippitt.
Trevan Guess accepts the O&M Support Professional of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith, Trevan Guess and Mission Support Director Walt Bishop.
Michael Turri accepts the Operations Support Engineer of the Year award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith Michael Turri and Mission Execution Director Roy Thompson.
 Brian Edinger accepts the Project Leader of the Year Award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith, Brian Edinger and Test Complex Modernization Director Mark Bymaster.
James “Jim” Link accepts the Quality Award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Jim Link and Jeremy Gideon.
Nicholas “Nick’ Bassar accepts the Safety Award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Nick Bassar and Safety, Health, and Environmental Manager Christian Wilmarth.
Dane Rape accepts the Science and Technology Professional Award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7 and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, General Manager Wayne Monteith, Dane Rape and Mission Support Director Walt Bishop.
Calvin Davis accepts the Security Award alongside NAS management at the National Aerospace Solutions annual Salute to Excellence award ceremony on March 5, 7, and 8. Pictured from left: Deputy General Manager Jeff Henderson, Deputy General Manager Jon Ragan, Calvin Davis and Industrial Security Operations Manager Jason Sanders.
Not Pictured: Dr. Daniel Grieb — Design/Analysis Engineer of the Year and Addison “A.J.” Spicer — Innovation Award winner

