National Aerospace Solutions Celebrates 2023 Salute to Excellence Award Winners

Team members with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS), the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) contractor, were recognized as a part of the NAS Salute to Excellence Annual Awards ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base earlier this month. Award categories included: Craftsman Journeyman of the Year, Craft Supervisor/ Superintendent of the Year, Customer Service Excellence Award, Design Analysis Engineer of the Year, Engineer of the Year, Innovation Award, Mentor of the Year, Operations and Maintenance Support Professional of the Year, Operations Support Engineer of the Year, Project Leader of the Year, Quality Award, Safety Award, Science and Technology Professional Award, and Security Award.

Employees were nominated based upon their superior performance and support in areas of company core values and for technical excellence.

General Manager Wayne Monteith and Deputy General Managers Jeff Henderson and Jon Ragan presented awards to the distinguished team members recognized for their outstanding work. They expressed how honored they were to be a part of a team with such incredible team members who contribute to fulfilling work which protects the national defense.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, is the team selected by the U.S. Air Force to conduct TOS activities at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., the Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel 9 at White Oak, Maryland, and the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex at Mountain View, California. NAS is comprised of Bechtel and Sierra Lobo Inc; and teaming subcontractors include nLogic Inc. and Chugach Federal Solutions Inc.