Nathan Anthony Castillo of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life very unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the age of 34 years.

A native of Los Angeles, California, he is the son of Leonardo Castillo of Ventura, California and Yvonne Hammel Castillo of Colville, Washington.

The family has chosen cremation, and a Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for a later date.

Along with his parents, his survivors include his wife of 9 years, Kelley Price of Tullahoma, Tennessee, sister, Tayler Castillo of Ventura, California, mother in law, Karen Moschella of Tullahoma, Tennessee, sister in laws, Amy Price of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mary Price of Weaverville, North Carolina, Hannah (Conner) Crisman of Nashville, Tennessee, and one brother in law, Evan (Brittany Eidemiller) Price of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Nathan Castillo.