Mrs. Naomi Vickers Morrison, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Morrison was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents James Horace Vickers and Sylvilla Pervie Crosslin Vickers. She worked as a sewing machine operator for many local companies during her career. Mrs. Morrison was a member of Noah’s Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, playing rook with family and friends, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, William Herbert Morrison; brothers, Melvin Vickers, Claude Vickers, Edgar Vickers, Dickie Vickers, and Danny Vickers; sisters, Gladys Bell, Lois Frizzell, Dean Frizzell; son-in-law, Jeff Jernigan.

Mrs. Morrison is survived by daughters, Cynthia Gayle “Cindy” (James) Ferrell and Lisa Shirlene (Keith) Henderson; grandchildren, Julie (Barry) Mori, Shawna (Matt) Williams, Chad Jernigan (Amanda Payne), and Kyle Jernigan; great grandchildren, Alex (Austin) Jones, Blaine Schreck, Lianna Williams, Brin Williams, Briley Jernigan, Braylon Jernigan, Brayden Payne, Cooper Payne; great great grandchild, Annsley Jones; sister, Lura Green; host of other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morrison family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com