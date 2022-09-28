Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Naomi Vickers Morrison

Published

Mrs. Naomi Vickers Morrison, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Morrison was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents James Horace Vickers and Sylvilla Pervie Crosslin Vickers. She worked as a sewing machine operator for many local companies during her career. Mrs. Morrison was a member of Noah’s Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, playing rook with family and friends, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, William Herbert Morrison; brothers, Melvin Vickers, Claude Vickers, Edgar Vickers, Dickie Vickers, and Danny Vickers; sisters, Gladys Bell, Lois Frizzell, Dean Frizzell; son-in-law, Jeff Jernigan.

Mrs. Morrison is survived by daughters, Cynthia Gayle “Cindy” (James) Ferrell and Lisa Shirlene (Keith) Henderson; grandchildren, Julie (Barry) Mori, Shawna (Matt) Williams, Chad Jernigan (Amanda Payne), and Kyle Jernigan; great grandchildren, Alex (Austin) Jones, Blaine Schreck, Lianna Williams, Brin Williams, Briley Jernigan, Braylon Jernigan, Brayden Payne, Cooper Payne; great great grandchild, Annsley Jones; sister, Lura Green; host of other family and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morrison family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022