Naldi Johnson Campbell, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, October 8th, 2023 at her home at the age of 96. Mrs. Campbell was born in Waco, Texas to the late Everrett and Lila Mansfield Johnson. During her life she worked at Castner Knott and Dillard’s in Tullahoma and was also a member of First United Methodist Church as well as the Tullahoma VFW. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Campbell; and one son-in-law, Bryan Keeton. She is survived by one daughter, Shelly DeFord Keeton; one son, Barry (Kathie) DeFord; two step-daughters, Cheryl Campbell and Michelle Campbell; two grandchildren, Leah Turner, and Cameron (Lindsay) Sharpton; and five great-grandchildren, Baylee, Beckham, Landon, Lizzy and Luke. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma VFW Post 4188, 707 South Polk Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.