Mrs. Nadine Stiles, age 73, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Stiles was born in Nashville, TN, to her late parents George and Juanita Agee. She was a homemaker all her life. She attended New Life Church of Manchester, TN, before moving to east Tennessee to be cared for by her daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James “Jimmy” Melvin Stiles; daughter, Hannah Irene Stiles Haley; sister, Rita Gail Agee; brothers, George Jr. “Bubba” Agee, Charlie Joe Agee; nephew, Troy Agee.

Mrs. Stiles is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hope Lynch; sons, George Joseph (Grace) Stiles and James (Kelly) Stiles; sister, Alice Agee Bogle; brother, Ronnie (Denise) Agee; 10 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 12:00pm noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Methodist Cemetery in Manchester.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stiles family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com