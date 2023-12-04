Connect with us

News

MyTN APP offers convenience

Published

Upgrade your TN.gov experience today by downloading MyTN, and experience the smarter, more convenient way to interact with Tennessee State Government. Whether you’re a lifelong Tennessean, new resident, visitor, or business owner, MyTN is the easy, efficient, and secure way to access available services and resources within The Volunteer State.

That includes having the ability to make a Driver Services appointment or place yourself virtually in line, saving time.

You can utilize SafeTN, a secure, open-door communications platform where you can send in tips and access useful resources to help keep your school and community safe.

Packed with mobile-friendly features and an intuitive user experience, MyTN puts an entire catalog of government services at your fingertips including live wait times at Driver Services Centers across the state.

For more information click the link below:

https://www.mytn.gov/

