Myers advances to semi-finals of state wrestling meet

Raider junior Blayne Myers saved the day for Coffee County wrestling at the TSSAA State Meet at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center Thursday.

Myers was the lone Raider to pull out a win in the opening round of wrestling. The 285-pound junior won 2-1 in an ultimate tie breaker over Brodey Huskey of Morristown West to advance to the winners side of the bracket, then advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-3 win. He is now guaranteed a medal.

Meanwhile, other Red Raiders didn’t fare as well. Jake Barlow fell by pin in the 160 pound division to Tre McTorry in a rematch of last year’s third place match. Barlow will wrestle again on Friday in a long journey to attempt to repeat his third place finish from a year ago.

Ian Walker lost his first match in the 195 pound division by pin and Jade Lenhart fell 3-2 in the girls 165. Everyone will wrestle again on Friday.