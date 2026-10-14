Murray G. Hamilton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Hamilton was born in Weston, Ontario, Canada to the late Owen and Jean Cousins Hamilton. During his life he worked as a Defense Scientist for the Canadian Government. Mr. Hamilton is survived by his wife, Linda Hamilton; one son, Justin (Erica) Hamilton; two brothers, Michael (Marion) Hamilton and Alan (Margaret) Hamilton; and two grandchildren, Patten and Ellis. Per Mr. Hamilton’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Trending
Coffee County News
Franklin County News
Coffee County News
Coffee County News
Coffee County News
You May Also Like
Coffee County News
The city of Tullahoma terminated Senior City Planner Samuel Luthi following a disciplinary review involving allegations of sleeping on duty and failing to follow...
Coffee County News
Wawa will celebrate the opening of its Manchester store Wednesday, October 14, with free coffee, a ribbon cutting and a competition featuring local first...
News
The future of Uncle Nearest whiskey could soon be in the hands of a new owner as the financially troubled company moves closer to...
News
A Winter Wonderland Is Coming to Shelbyville — Complete With Ice Skating, 30-foot tree, Christmas Lights display, Christmas-themed miniature golf and more
A new holiday attraction featuring real ice skating, Christmas lights, live entertainment and family activities is coming to Shelbyville this winter. Bridge Bedford has...