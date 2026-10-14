Murray G. Hamilton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Hamilton was born in Weston, Ontario, Canada to the late Owen and Jean Cousins Hamilton. During his life he worked as a Defense Scientist for the Canadian Government. Mr. Hamilton is survived by his wife, Linda Hamilton; one son, Justin (Erica) Hamilton; two brothers, Michael (Marion) Hamilton and Alan (Margaret) Hamilton; and two grandchildren, Patten and Ellis. Per Mr. Hamilton’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.