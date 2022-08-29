Muriel June Aldridge, age 99 of Tullahoma, was born in Fulton, NY, on July 31, 1923, to the late Carlos McDonald Rice and Lucy Hoyt Rice. She served her country proudly in the Women’s Army Corp during WWII. During her time in the military, Muriel met and married her beloved husband of 37 years, Raymon Hubert Aldridge, who also precedes her in death. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and taking walks on the beach when she lived in Florida before moving to Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and husband, Muriel is also preceded in death by her only brother, Erwin Rice. She is survived by her children, Raymon Aldridge (Nancy), Amy Hinds (Scott), James Aldridge (Chris), Carrie Askren (Kevin); grandchildren, Jennifer Hinds (Meggan), Lindsey Hinds-Brown, Hayley Hinds Smith (James), Nathan Aldridge (Beth), Matthew Aldridge (Erin), Mackenzie Aldridge, Kylee Aldridge, April Aldridge, James Aldridge (Renu), John Aldridge, Jake Askren (Taylor), Kaleb Askren, Eli Askren, and Rex and Max Askren; great grandchildren, Aidan, Lucy, and Conner Hinds-Brown, Marabelle and Nolan Aldridge, Parker and Cooper Smith, and Bailey, Blake, and Brooklyn Aldridge; several extended family members and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Ms. Muriel on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 AM in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel.

