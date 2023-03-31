Connect with us

Obituaries

Muriel Edward Poff

Published

Mr. Muriel Edward Poff, age 91, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Poff was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Arthur Henry Poff and Effie May Vaughn Poff. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation as a steel worker up until retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 20 siblings; sons, Neal Poff, Sam Poff, and Rex Poff; daughter, Lisa Lynn Poff.

Mr. Poff is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ella Marie Harmon Poff; sons, Jerry Harmon, Reuben Poff, and Mitchell Poff; daughter, Marilyn (David) Bryan; brother, Willard Leon “Joe” Poff of Detroit, MI; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Deweese officiating. Visitation will also take place Sunday from 10:00am until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Poff family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

