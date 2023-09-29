Connect with us

News

Murder Investigation in Manchester; one in custody

After 2 PM, Friday, September 29, 2023 Manchester City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Ambassador Inn, located at 925 Interstate Drive in Manchester.

When officers arrived on the scene, one male person was found deceased. Law enforcement searched for and apprehended a suspect in the shooting.

Assistant Chief with Manchester City Police Department, Adam Floied, had this to say:

Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson stated that Raider Academy – which is nearby at 865 McMinnville Highway, was placed on a soft lockdown.

“There was some sort of law enforcement incident near Exit 110,” said Lawson. “CCRA was placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary step. This means that students proceed as normal with their scheduled classes. There were no indications of an imminent threat around the school at any time.


Thunder Radio will provide updates as this story unfolds.

