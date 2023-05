Coffee County Central tennis had 8 plays advance to the district tournament semi-finals after strong performances Wednesday at Shelbyville.

In doubles play, the pairings of Katie Cotten and Merritt Hancock advanced on to Thursday’s semi-finals. Nolan Sussen and Austin Dockery also moved on in doubles.

In singles play, Lady Raiders Rylea McNamara and Katie Lawrence advanced, while boys Liam Brown and Krish Patel also move on to the semifinals.

The tournament continues on Thursday.